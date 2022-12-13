Airbnb on Tuesday said it has found a "meaningful difference" in the booking success rate for users who are perceived to be White compared to those who are perceived to be Black. The findings come after the company launched an initiative to uncover and remedy race-based discrimination on its platform.

While all users successfully had their reservations confirmed by hosts more than 90% of the time in 2021, Airbnb said it found a notable gap in user experiences during that time depending on their apparent racial identity. Users who were perceived to be White had a booking success rate of 94.1% while users who were thought to be Black had a success rate of 91.4%, according to the company. (Those perceived as Asian and Latino/Hispanic had booking success rates sitting in between.)