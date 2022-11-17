After years of seemingly unstoppable growth, the tech industry is now facing the "ultimate reality check" as it confronts broader economic uncertainty and waves of layoffs, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky told CNN on Thursday.

"It's like we're all in a nightclub and the lights just came on," Chesky said in an interview on "CNN This Morning." After a period of "exuberance and euphoria," he added, "now we all have to, like, take a hard look at things."

Tags