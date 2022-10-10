Air France and Airbus charged with involuntary homicide for Rio-Paris crash in 2009

Airbus and Air France are back in court over the Rio-Paris crash in June 2009. The Air France A330 aircraft plunged into the Atlantic Ocean on that date.

 Evaristo SA/AFP/Getty Images

The trial of two of France's biggest companies began Monday over the crash of Air France flight 447 in 2009 that killed 228 passengers and crew.

The national flag carrier and Toulouse-based Airbus have been charged with involuntary homicide for their part in the disaster over the Atlantic.