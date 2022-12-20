When Elon Musk polled Twitter users about whether to reinstate former President Donald Trump's account, he quickly followed through on the majority's wish to do so. "Vox Populi, Vox Dei," he pronounced via tweet, Latin for "the voice of the people is the voice of God."

Likewise, when Twitter users voted on another of his polls to provide "general amnesty to suspended accounts," he went ahead and did it. He also heeded user votes in a poll to restore the accounts of tech journalists that he had suspended on Friday.