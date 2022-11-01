After Elon Musk's antics on Twitter, advertisers may think twice for now

Advertising makes up the vast majority of Twitter's business. Will advertisers stick with it after Elon Musk's takeover?

 Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Hours before news broke on Thursday that he had completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk wrote an open letter to advertisers stressing that he doesn't want the platform to become a "free-for-all hellscape."

But that attempt at reassuring the advertising industry, which makes up the vast majority of Twitter's business, was quickly overshadowed by Musk's first days as the new owner of the platform. Some industry experts are now predicting an advertiser exodus could be coming sooner than expected.