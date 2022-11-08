A woman maneuvers her car onto a street called "Wits' End." The sky is an ominous red, and strange things are happening. Mailboxes are spitting out letters. Umbrellas aren't rain-proof. A radio announcer warns of a "crisis on the horizon" and "another tough year."

Arriving home, the woman — carrying a green tote from British home goods company Dunelm — turns to her housemate: "Seen the state of it out there?"