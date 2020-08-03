ADT stock soars 65% after $450 million investment from Google

Shares of home security business ADT rose sharply on Monday after the company announced a $450 million investment from Google.
ADT stock rallied some 65% after the opening bell in New York, after jumping in premarket trading. Google shares had inched higher in premarket but were modestly lower after regular trading began.
Google's investment bought a 6.6% stake in ADT to kick off a long-term partnership. The two companies plan to create smart home software and services using Google's Nest hardware and ADT's security expertise.
Both companies have also committed $150 million in the partnership to cover marketing, product development, technology and employee training.
