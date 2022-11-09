Adidas ended its sneaker partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, last month after the musician's anti-Semitic tirade. But Adidas will continue to sell the lucrative sneaker and apparel line, stripped of the Yeezy name and branding.

The company said it's the sole owner of all Yeezy line design rights for both existing and future colors and versions. Selling the sneakers under Adidas' own branding will save the company about $300 million in royalty payments and marketing fees.