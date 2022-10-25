Adidas terminates partnership with Ye

Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West on October 25.

Adidas had ended its partnership with Ye, also known as Kanye West, with "immediate effect."

In a statement Tuesday, the sportswear maker said it "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech" and said that his recent comments were 'unacceptable, hateful and dangerous." Adidas said they violated the company's "values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."