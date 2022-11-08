Adidas scoops up CEO who turned around rival Puma

Norwegian Bjørn Gulden, pictured here in Germany in 2020, will become CEO of Adidas on January 1, 2023, the German sportswear brand said in a statement on November 8.

 Daniel Karmann/dpa/AP

Adidas has appointed the head of Puma to succeed outgoing CEO Kasper Rorsted, betting on his ability to replicate its crosstown rival's comeback.

Norwegian Bjørn Gulden, 57, will become CEO of Adidas on January 1, 2023, the German sportswear brand said in a statement on Tuesday.