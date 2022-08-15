Disney wowed Wall Street last week with strong earnings thanks to solid Disney+ subscriber gains and healthy theme park attendance. But that's not enough to completely win over one activist investor.

Third Point has bought a new stake in Disney after selling one off earlier this year, the money management firm said Monday. Third Point believes "Disney's complex transformation is succeeding" and has "confidence in Disney's current trajectory," the firm's CEO Daniel Loeb said in a letter to Disney CEO Bob Chapek Monday.

CNN Business' Frank Pallotta contributed to this story

