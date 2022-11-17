More than 2,000 employees at 112 Starbucks locations are set to go on a one-day strike Thursday, according to the union which has been organizing stores for the last year.

The union says it is striking to protest the retaliation taken against union supporters nationwide. It is also protesting what it characterizes as the company's refusal to bargain with the union on a first labor deal. There are 264 stores that have voted in favor of union representation. But no contracts have yet been negotiated even at stores which voted nearly a year ago.