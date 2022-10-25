Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown leave Kanye West's Donda Sports agency

 Getty Images

Two high profile athletes are leaving Kanye West's sports agency, Donda Sports, in the wake of the artist and businessman's repeated antisemitic statements.

Aaron Donald, a star football player on the Los Angeles Rams, announced Tuesday that he is leaving the agency.