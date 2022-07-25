A sign inflation could start easing: Walmart is slashing prices on clothing and other products

Many shoppers have pulled back on buying clothing and other discretionary items as the highest inflation in four decades pinches their pocketbooks.

 Bing Guan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Many shoppers have pulled back on buying clothing and other discretionary items as the highest inflation in four decades pinches their pocketbooks.

That's left Walmart and other retailers stuck with too much clothing and bigger-ticket stuff sitting on their shelves. To help clear out the backlog, Walmart is cutting prices on some items and marking down products.

