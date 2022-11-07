A recession in the US is not a slam dunk, Goldman Sachs says

While investors, business leaders and some economic models continue to warn a recession is imminent, Wall Street's most powerful investment bank remains cautiously optimistic.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Goldman Sachs told clients on Monday it still sees a 35% chance of a US recession in the next 12 months. While that is double the normal risk of a recession, it is far below the 63% average in a recent forecaster survey by The Wall Street Journal.