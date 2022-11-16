A recession could hit white-collar workers the hardest. Here's why

A recession would likely hit white collar workers more, economists say. Pictured is a Meta office space in New York on September 29, 2021.

 Amir Hamja/Bloomberg/Getty Images

White collar workers would be hit harder than blue collar workers if the United States enters a recession soon, according to one economist, who said businesses have undergone a dramatic restructuring after the pandemic.

"Covid shifted things around," said William Lee, chief economist at the Milken Institute. The pandemic has accelerated automation, Lee said, and that's pushing low-skilled white collar workers out of jobs.