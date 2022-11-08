A plan to tax the rich to fund electric cars is on the ballot in California

Voters cast their ballots for the 2022 Midterm Elections at the Los Angeles County Registrar in Norwalk, California, on November 8.

California has long been a leader among states, and even countries, in promoting a shift to electric cars, including with its plans to ban the sale of purely gas-powered cars by 2035. But now Californians are voting on a ballot proposal that promises to accelerate that shift even more by taxing the wealthiest Californians to help pay for electric vehicle tax incentives and EV chargers in the state.

The initiative, Proposition 30, would add an additional 1.75% tax on incomes above $2 million. Most of the money would go toward funding incentives for electric vehicle purchases and installing EV chargers, with a large part of it going to lower-income communities. Another 20% of the funds would be used to pay for wildfire prevention and additional firefighter training. A recent University of Southern California poll showed voters closely divided on the idea.