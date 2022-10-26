A key market indicator is signaling a recession

Stocks have rallied sharply in October, despite continued worries about rampant inflation globally, a strong dollar hurting multinational companies and the political and economic turmoil in the UK.

Recession worries continue to haunt Wall Street. A key indicator in the bond market is flashing signs of a potential downturn.

The spread between super short-term 3-month Treasury yields and the benchmark 10-year yield briefly inverted Tuesday. That means that yields for shorter-term bonds were higher than longer-term ones. Both are currently hovering around 4%.