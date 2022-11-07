Three years ago, a hurricane devastated the Bahamas, claiming dozens of lives. Today, the country is building what it claims to be the world's first carbon-negative housing community to reduce the likelihood of future climate disasters and to ease the shortage of homes caused by the storm.

Rick Fox, a former Los Angeles Lakers player, is the lynchpin of the new housing project. The former basketball player and Bahamian citizen was spurred into action after he lost his own home during Hurricane Dorian in 2019. Fox teamed up with architect Sam Marshall, whose Malibu home was destroyed by wildfires in 2018, to develop Partanna, a building material that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.