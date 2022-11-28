The label on a cup of Velveeta's microwaveable mac and cheese says the meal only takes three and a half minutes to prepare. But a Florida woman says this is false -- and she's suing the manufacturer for $5 million.

Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, has filed a proposed $5 million class action lawsuit against Kraft Heinz Foods Company alleging the food producer's Velveeta Shells & Cheese takes longer than advertised to prepare, court documents show.

CNN's Danielle Wiener-Bronner contributed to this report.