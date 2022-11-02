For years, home ownership in Britain has been a one-way bet. Prices have climbed steadily since the global financial crisis, rising in even larger increments after the pandemic began.

Fueled by a post-lockdown buying frenzy, the average UK house price hit a record £275,000 ($315,474) in December, a £27,000 increase on the previous year's high. People buying houses for the first time benefited from cuts to taxes on their purchases and even though homes were more expensive, rock-bottom mortgage rates kept monthly payments affordable.

