89 post offices closed as massive winter storm disrupts last-minute holiday deliveries

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

If you're hoping that your last-minute Christmas gift will arrive on time, you may be out of luck.

Amazon, the US Postal Service, UPS and FedEx are all warning that the winter storm hitting large swaths of the United States is disrupting operations in the final delivery days before Christmas.