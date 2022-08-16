5,760 cases of Capri Sun have been recalled after being contaminated with cleaning solution

Kraft Heinz is announcing a voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages.

 Kraft Heinz

Approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry beverages have been recalled because of possible contamination.

Kraft Heinz said in a statement that a cleaning solution used to treat food processing equipment was "inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories." The issue was discovered after it received "several consumer complaints" about the products' taste.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.