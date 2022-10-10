$4 gas could be coming — again

Gas prices are on the rise again. A customer fuels up his car at a gas station in Erlanger, KY, on October 3.

 Aaron M. Sprecher/AP

Here's the bad news first: Gas prices are on the rise in most of the US and could soon hit a national average of $4 a gallon for the first time in two months.

But the good news is prices might not stay there long, as they're already falling in the parts of the country where prices are the highest.