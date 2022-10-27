Three hundred business groups are calling on President Joe Biden to intervene in the ratification of the national tentative agreement he helped broker last month between rail unions and US freight railroads.

In a letter sent to the president Thursday, retail, agricultural, manufacturing, and trucking associations jointly asked the president to ensure that the tentative agreement is ratified. The groups include American Trucking Associations, the American Farm Bureau Federation, American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, and the National Retail Federation.