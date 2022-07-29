$2,245.62 a second: ExxonMobil scores enormous profit on record gas prices

An Exxon Mobil gas station in Big Spring, Texas, is seen here on June 21. ExxonMobil and Chevron both reported massive profit jumps thanks to record gasoline prices during the quarter.

 Matthew Busch/Bloomberg/Getty Images

ExxonMobil and Chevron both reported record massive profits thanks to record gasoline prices during the quarter.

Exxon's profit, excluding special items, came to $17.6 billion in the second quarter, nearly double what it made in its very profitable first quarter as oil and gas prices started to soar in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Second-quarter profit was up 273% from the same period a year ago.

