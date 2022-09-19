The future looked promising for Cherry in May last year, when she secured a prestigious internship at a major software firm, while still studying at a university in Wuhan. The company told her that she could start working for them full time, once she graduates.

But her situation changed dramatically this summer. Just as Cherry was about to graduate from university this year and start her job, she was told by the company that her offer has been rescinded as it had to "adjust" its business and cut staff.

CNN's Mengchen Zhang in Beijing contributed to this report.

