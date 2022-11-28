Buffalo grocery store mass shooter pleads guilty to terrorism as hate crime and murder charges

Tops supermarket shooter pleads guilty on Monday. Pictured is a memorial site outside the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on May 20.

 Lindsay DeDario/Reuters

The gunman accused of killing 10 people and wounding three in May at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York, pleaded guilty Monday to state charges of domestic terrorism as a hate crime, murder and attempted murder.

Payton Gendron, a 19-year-old White man, pleaded guilty to one count of domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate, 10 counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and a weapons possession charge. The charges come with a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole.

CNN's Sonia Moghe and Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed to this report.

Tags