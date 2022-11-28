Buffalo grocery store mass shooter pleads guilty to murder and terrorism charges

The suspect in Buffalo Tops mass shooting is expected to plead guilty to state charges Monday. Pictured is a memorial site outside the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on May 20.

 Lindsay DeDario/Reuters

The man accused of killing 10 people and injuring more than a dozen at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York, pleaded guilty Monday to state charges of murder, domestic terrorism, and attempted murder as a hate crime.

Payton Gendron, a 19-year-old White man, pleaded guilty Monday to domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate, murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the second degree as a hate crime and a weapons possession charge.

