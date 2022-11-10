The brother of two Black teenagers killed in Philadelphia's 1985 MOVE bombings is suing the city and the trustees of the University of Pennsylvania, claiming his sisters' remains were mistreated and hidden away for more than three decades, court documents show.

The civil complaint, filed Friday by attorneys for Lionell Dotson, alleges emotional distress for his family. His sisters, Katricia, 14, and Zanetta, 13, died in the bombings, whose flames shone some 37 years ago on TV screens across the nation.