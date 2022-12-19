Brooklyn pastor who was robbed while preaching charged with wire fraud and lying to FBI in unrelated case

Bishop Lamor Whitehead, seen here at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta on September 30, was arrested on December 19 on charges of wire fraud and lying to the FBI.

 Prince Williams/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The flashy, jewelry-flaunting Brooklyn pastor who reported being robbed while preaching at his church this past summer was arrested on federal charges Monday -- unrelated to the July incident -- for allegedly defrauding a parishioner, trying to extort a businessman and lying to the FBI, according to a federal indictment.

Lamor Whitehead, the 45-year-old pastor who goes by "Bishop," was charged with wire fraud, attempted wire fraud, attempted extortion and making a material false statement, the US Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York announced. He faces up to 65 years in prison for his alleged crimes.

