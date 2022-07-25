Brooklyn pastor says he and his wife were robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry while preaching

The robbery of Pastor Lamor Miller-Whitehead in Brooklyn was captured on livestream video that has since been removed.

A flashy Brooklyn pastor known for wearing designer outfits and extravagant jewelry says he was robbed along with his wife of more than $1 million while he was preaching at church Sunday.

Police say they received a report that three people entered the Leaders of Tomorrow church Sunday with firearms and removed the jewelry pastor Lamor Miller-Whitehead, who goes by Bishop, and his wife were wearing. Police noted the investigation is "ongoing."

CNN's Eric Levenson and Liam Reilly contributed to this report.

