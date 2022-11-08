A seven-word inscription discovered by accident on a 3,700-year-old lice comb is the oldest known sentence written in an alphabet, according to a new study.

The inscription written on the ivory comb is in Canaanite, the earliest alphabet, and the source of the Latin one used today to write English and many other European languages. The words are a humble plea, perhaps shared by parents of young children today: "May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard."