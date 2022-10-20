Bronx man convicted of murder-for-hire for ordering hits on his father and brother

Anthony Zottola was convicted Wednesday for the killing of Sylvester Zottola. The latter was fatally shot at this McDonald's drive-thru in October 2018.

 Gregg Vigliotti/The New York Times/Redux

A 44-year-old man was convicted of murder-for-hire and conspiracy for ordering hits on his Mafia-associated father and his brother in the Bronx, New York, in a case as notable for its barbarity as for its multiple bungling murder attempts.

Anthony Zottola was convicted in federal court Wednesday for the killing of 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola, who was fatally shot as he waited for a cup of coffee at a McDonald's drive-thru in October 2018, the US Attorney's Office said in a statement.