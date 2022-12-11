Going from Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft to spoiling Tom Brady's homecoming, San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has almost seen it all following Sunday's 35-7 blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 22-year-old Purdy outdueled Brady, throwing for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Purdy also added a rushing touchdown. With his family inside Levi Stadium to witness his first start, the FOX broadcast showed Purdy's father becoming emotional following his first touchdown pass.

