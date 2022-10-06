The wife of Brittney Griner, the American professional basketball player jailed in Russia, said Thursday she thinks it's going to take "mercy" from Russian President Vladimir Putin to get Griner home.

"I feel like at this point it's going to take Putin to have that same mindset and say 'You know what, Brittney Griner -- who came to my country for seven, eight years, and helped my country be recognized through sport, paid taxes in my country, helped my country -- I'm going to sit at a table, and I'm going to be clear about what I need in return for her release,' so that we can actually get a meeting of the minds between these two governments," Cherelle Griner told CBS.