Fresh off her elated return to the US after months in Russian custody, WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner is back on a basketball court.
Donning a Title IX T-shirt, Phoenix Suns shorts and black Chuck Taylor sneakers, Griner's first move on the Texas basketball court was a dunk, her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told ESPN.
Griner -- who was released Thursday from what the US had deemed wrongful detention as part of a prisoner exchange with notorious convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout -- arrived at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio for a routine evaluation early Friday. Officials have not said how long she will be there.
The Phoenix Mercury center is unsure about her WNBA return, Colas told ESPN. The 2023 WNBA regular season begins May 19. Griner had frequently played in Russia during the WNBA offseason.
CNN has reached out to Colas for comment.
"If she wants to play, it will be for her to share," Colas told ESPN's T.J. Quinn. "She has the holidays to rest and decide what's next without any pressure. She's doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways."
But on and off the court, Griner's life has been forever altered, and challenges to fitting back in could arise daily, a US-based executive who was held abroad for years told CNN.
"She's reintegrating into a world that has changed for her now. From a pure security standpoint, she's not going to be able to move in the world the way she did," Colas told ESPN.
"It's not a fate that she asked for, but I think she's going to try to utilize her fame for good."
'A horrendous experience'
Griner's release took months to negotiate and marked an end to months in confinement after the basketball star was arrested on drug charges at a Russian airport in February and then sentenced to nine years in prison.
It's unclear how long Griner, 32, will stay in Texas for medical evaluation.
"I'm understanding that it's going to be a few more days before she gets out," former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson told CNN on Sunday.
Richardson and his center privately work on behalf of families of hostages and detainees. He previously traveled to Russia to discuss Griner's release, as well as Paul Whelan, a former US Marine who was wrongfully detained and remains in custody.
Richardson said it's important to give former detainees like Griner ample time to get settled.
"We've got to give them a little space, a little time to readjust because they've had a horrendous experience in these Russian prisons," said Richardson, who served as US ambassador to the United Nations in the Clinton administration.
During her time held in Russia, Griner had to cut her now-famous dreadlocks to make life easier during the Russian winter, Griner's Russian lawyer, Maria Blagovolina, told ESPN and confirmed to CNN.
Most of the women in the penal colony worked sewing uniforms, but the 6-foot-9 Olympic gold medalist was too tall to sit at a work table, and her hands were too big to manage the sewing. So she carried fabric all day, her attorney said.
'I'm here to take you home'
On the day of her release, Griner had a feeling she would be going home, said Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens, who led the prisoner exchange mission in the United Arab Emirates.
But it didn't feel real until he boarded the plane and told her: "On behalf of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and Secretary of State Tony Blinken, I'm here to take you home," Carstens recalled to CNN.
He described Griner as an intelligent, compassionate, humble and patriotic person who immediately wanted to thank all the crew members who helped her.
"When she finally got onto the US plane, I said, 'Brittney, you must have been through a lot over the last 10 months. Here's your seat. Please feel free to decompress. We'll give you your space,'" Carstens recalled.
"And she said, 'Oh no. I've been in prison for 10 months now listening to Russian, I want to talk. But first of all, who are these guys?' And she moved right past me and went to every member on that crew, looked them in the eyes, shook their hands and asked about them and got their names, making a personal connection with them. It was really amazing," Carstens said.
Griner spent 12 hours of an 18-hour flight talking with Carstens "about everything under the sun," he said.
The many challenges ahead
Jorge Toledo -- one of the "Citgo 6" -- spoke Saturday to CNN about how reintegration into society can take time and effort after prolonged captivity.
Toledo was released as part of a prisoner swap in October, after being detained while on a 2017 business trip to Venezuela with other oil and gas executives from the Citgo Corporation.
Having spent five years in captivity, Toledo said he came home with trouble sleeping and other health issues, and saw minor, everyday tasks like driving become sources of anxiety.
Toledo said he was part of a program in San Antonio which involved six days with a group of psychologists. He said the program was "extremely important" for his reintegration and hopes Griner can take advantage of similar resources.
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said while the league would love to see her, "we're going to give her time and space and get her medically evaluated, mentally, emotionally and physically."
Griner's friend and WNBA player Angel McCoughtry said she knows Griner will need time and space, but believes she'll eventually return to the basketball court.
"We missed her last year. It wasn't the same in the WNBA without her," McCoughtry said. "We don't start until May, so that gives her a couple months to gather and get back in shape and get back in the groove, smell the American air again."
Whelan's future is unclear
While many celebrate Griner's return, the fate of another American held in Russia remains uncertain.
Whelan -- a US, Irish, British and Canadian citizen -- is currently imprisoned in a Russian penal colony after he was arrested in December 2018 on espionage charges, which he has denied. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
With Griner now back in the US, Richardson said he's optimistic about Whelan's release, and noted Russia did previously offer a trade for Whelan.
The US tried to persuade Russia to swap both Griner and Whelan for Bout, but Russian officials would not budge on the matter, with Russia saying the Americans' cases were handled differently based on the charges each of them faced.
"This was not a choice of which American to bring home," Biden said last week. "Sadly, for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul's case differently than Brittney's. And while we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul's release, we are not giving up. We will never give up."
Whelan said he was happy Griner was released, but told CNN, "I am greatly disappointed that more has not been done to secure my release, especially as the four-year anniversary of my arrest is coming up."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.