Bridgewater College says 'individual in custody' after reports of shooter on campus By Paul P. Murphy and Caroll Alvarado, CNN Feb 1, 2022 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia, tweeted that "an individual is in police custody. Situation is still ongoing," after reports of a possible active shooter on campus.A shelter-in-place order is still in effect for the campus, according to the college, but the city of Harrisonburg said the order around the college had been lifted.The college said Tuesday afternoon that law enforcement officials are moving through the buildings. "For additional safety purposes, law enforcement officials will be moving through buildings. Do not be alarmed. listen to officers' instructions," the college tweeted.Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also said he's been briefed on the situation."I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College," Youngkin tweeted from his account. "The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene." A dispatcher with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CNN that they responded to an active shooter call at the college.In a tweet, the Washington Field Office for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also confirmed they will be responding to the incident.There have been no confirmed injuries in this incident.CNN is reaching out to Virginia State Police for more information.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. CNN's Jenn Selva contributed to this report. Norcross grad Dalvin White named Big South Conference Player of the Week +2 Archer's Frank Osorio building off state championship debut in track and field Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 23, 2022Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 30 2022ON THE MARKET: Privacy, seclusion are the highlights of this Buford area home that sits on nearly 13 acresPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week —Jan. 31GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County —Jan. 28-30PHOTOS: Pictures of the people and places from Gwinnett's pastON THE MARKET: The views from this home on Lake Lanier have us ready for summerPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week —Jan. 24IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Jan. 24-30Eight long-haul symptoms of COVID-19 