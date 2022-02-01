Bridgewater College says 'individual in custody' after reports of shooter on campus By Paul P. Murphy and Caroll Alvarado, CNN Feb 1, 2022 Feb 1, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bridgewater College in Virginia tweeted Tuesday that "an individual is in police custody" after reports of a possible active shooter on campus.A shelter-in-place order is still in effect for the campus, according to the college, but the city of Harrisonburg said the order around the college had been lifted.The college said Tuesday afternoon that law enforcement officials are moving through the buildings. "For additional safety purposes, law enforcement officials will be moving through buildings. Do not be alarmed. listen to officers' instructions," the college tweeted.There have been no confirmed injuries in this incident.Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he's been briefed. "I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College," Youngkin tweeted from his account. "The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene."A dispatcher with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CNN that it responded to an active shooter call at the college.In a tweet, the Washington field office for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also confirmed they will be responding to the incident.CNN is reaching out to Virginia State Police for more information.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists CNN's Jenn Selva contributed to this report. Tags Cnn Bridgewater College Cable News Network Campus Shooter University Police Telecommunications Office Virginia Rockingham County Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses School Violence Shootings Societal Issues Society Violence In Society Work Glenn Youngkin Individual Custody Education Education Systems And Institutions Higher Education College Commerce Official Law Military (0) comments 