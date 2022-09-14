Text messages released as part of a civil lawsuit related to misspent welfare funds in Mississippi allegedly show former Gov. Phil Bryant worked to help NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre obtain funds to build a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi.

"Just left Brett Farve (sic). Can we help him with his project," Bryant wrote to Nancy New, the founder of the nonprofit Mississippi Community Education Center, in a July 2019 message. "We should meet soon to see how I can make sure we keep your projects on course."

CNN's Gregory Lemos and Kelly Mena contributed to this report.

