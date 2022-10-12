Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre says in a new statement he is being "unjustly smeared in the media" and wants to "set the record straight" over his connection to a massive welfare fraud scheme in his home state of Mississippi.

The former National Football League star for the Green Bay Packers insists he didn't know the millions in grant money he helped secure for a volleyball center at his alma mater or the $1.1 million he was paid directly for a public service announcement campaign came from welfare funds.

Tags