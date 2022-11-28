In a motion filed Monday, retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre and Favre Enterprises Inc. are asking a Mississippi court to dismiss a civil complaint filed against him by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, seeking to retrieve funds distributed to Favre as part of what the state calls a statewide welfare fraud scheme.

The civil lawsuit against Favre alleges that the Mississippi Community Education Center directly paid Favre $1.1 million in federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program funds for promotional ads and speaking appearances that the state auditor said never occurred.

CNN's Amir Vera contributed to this report.