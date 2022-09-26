A series of text conversations between Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant appear to show Favre repeatedly pressing the then-governor about funding the construction of a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, even after Favre was told misuse of state funds was potentially illegal, according to new court filings.

The funding of the facility at Favre's alma mater was part of an investigation into millions of dollars of misspent public welfare funds within the Mississippi Department of Human Services, which investigators say were directed toward leadership members' personal use and granted to prominent Mississippians like Favre, whose daughter played volleyball at the university at the time.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Devon M. Sayers and Dianne Gallagher contributed to this report.

