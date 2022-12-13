Breonna Taylor's boyfriend reaches $2 million settlement with City of Louisville

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III, has reached a $2 million dollar settlement with the City of Louisville. Walker (left) stands next to a painting of Breonna Taylor at a gathering in March, on the second anniversary of her death.

 Jon Cherry/Reuters/File

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III, has reached a $2 million dollar settlement with the City of Louisville, resolving lawsuits Walker filed in response to "the unlawful police raid that led to Ms. Taylor's death," a news release from Walker's legal team says.

Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers on March 13, 2020, as they executed a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation in the early morning hours.

