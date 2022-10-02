Brazil's polarizing presidential race will go to a second round after no candidate achieved more than 50% of the vote.
With more than 97% of the vote counted on Sunday evening, results released by Brazil's Electoral Superior Court (TSE) showed left-wing candidate and former president Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva held a slight lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro -- but not enough to cross the threshold to victory.
Lula and Bolsonaro will face each other again on October 30 for a run-off vote.
The vote on Sunday followed a bruising campaign season marked by bitter verbal attacks and a series of violent incidents between supporters of Bolsonaro and Lula.
The campaigns appeared to have galvanized significant voter turnout, with long queues at voting stations. According to a Datafolha poll released Thursday, 85% of voters said they had already made up their minds.
Several other presidential candidates were in the running but trailed far behind the two frontrunners.
After voting alongside his wife, Rosangela da Silva, at a Sao Paulo school on Sunday, Lula told reporters: "We don't want more discord, we want a country that lives in peace. This is the most important election. I am really happy."
He also referenced the 2018 elections, where he had been unable to run -- or vote -- because of a corruption conviction that was overturned last year.
"Four years ago I couldn't vote because I had been the victim of a lie in this country. And four years later, I'm here, voting with the recognition of my total freedom and with the possibility of being president of the republic of this country again, to try to make this country return to normality," Lula said.
Bolsonaro, who voted at a military facility in Rio de Janeiro, told reporters he had traveled to "practically every state in Brazil" over the 45 days of campaigning.
"The expectation is of victory today," he said, later adding: "Clean elections, no problem at all."
Voters also cast ballots for new state governors, senators, federal and state deputies for the country's 26 states and the federal district.
Lula vs. Bolsonaro on the campaign trail
While there were nearly a dozen candidates on the ballot, the race was dominated from the outset by Lula and Bolsonaro, two titans of Brazilian politics.
Bolsonaro, 67, ran for re-election under the conservative Liberal Party. He has campaigned to increase mining, privatize public companies and generate more sustainable energy to bring down energy prices. He has vowed to continue paying a R$600 (about $110) monthly benefit known as Auxilio Brasil.
Often referred to as the "Trump of the Tropics," Bolsonaro, who is supported by key evangelical leaders, is a highly polarizing figure. His government is known for its support for ruthless exploitation of land in the Amazon, leading to record deforestation figures. Environmentalists are warning that the future of the rainforest could be at stake in this election.
Bolsonaro has also been widely criticized for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 686,000 people in Brazil have died from the virus.
Lula, 76, focused his campaign on getting Bolsonaro out of office and highlighted his past achievements throughout his campaign.
He left office with a 90% approval rating in 2011, and is largely credited for lifting millions of Brazilians from extreme poverty through the "Bolsa Familia" welfare program.
His campaign promised a new tax regime that will allow for higher public spending. He has vowed to end hunger in the country, which has returned during the Bolsonaro government. Lula also promises to work to reduce carbon emissions and deforestation in the Amazon.
Lula, however, is also no stranger to controversy. He was convicted for corruption and money laundering in 2017, on charges stemming from the wide-ranging "Operation Car Wash" investigation into the state-run oil company Petrobras. But after serving less than two years, a Supreme Court Justice annulled Lula's conviction in March 2021, clearing the way for him to run for president for a sixth time.
'If they are clean elections, no problem'
Bolsonaro, who has been accused of firing up supporters with violent rhetoric, has sought to sow doubts about the result and said that the results should be considered suspicious if he doesn't gain "at least 60%."
On Saturday, he repeated claims that he expected to win in the first round of presidential elections "with a margin higher than 60%," despite being 14 points behind in the most recent poll that day.
When asked on Sunday if he will accept the results of the election, Bolsonaro said, "If they are clean elections, no problem, may the best win."
Both Bolsonaro and his conservative Liberal Party have claimed that Brazil's electronic ballot system is susceptible to fraud -- an entirely unfounded allegation that has drawn comparisons to the false election claims of former US President Donald Trump.
There have been no proven instances of voter fraud in the electronic ballot in Brazil.
The Supreme Electoral Court has also rejected claims of flaws in the system, as "false and untruthful, with no base in reality."
