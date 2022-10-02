Brazil's polarizing presidential race will go to a second round after no candidate achieved more than 50% of the vote.

With more than 97% of the vote counted on Sunday evening, results released by Brazil's Electoral Superior Court (TSE) showed left-wing candidate and former president Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva held a slight lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro -- but not enough to cross the threshold to victory.

CNN's Flora Charner contributed reporting.

