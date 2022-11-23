A six-year-old boy was pulled alive from the wreckage of a property Wednesday after surviving for more than two days under debris, bringing hope to those waiting for news of loved ones after a powerful earthquake struck a populous area of Indonesia's West Java province.

Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) said rescuers saved Azka Maulana Malik in the village of Nagrak, in Cugenang subdistrict, Cianjur Regency. Footage showed the moment he was found by a rescue team.

Additional reporting by Reuters.