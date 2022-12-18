Border authorities in the Rio Grande Valley have encountered between 900 and 1,200 migrants daily during the past two weeks, according to a federal law enforcement source familiar with daily operations in South Texas.

These types of numbers are reminiscent of the 2019 surge, when agents encountered at least 1,000 migrants a day, the source said.

CNN's Amir Vera, Priscilla Alvarez and Phil Mattingly contributed to this report.