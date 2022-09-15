Boil water notice lifted for Jackson, Mississippi, after more than 40 days

The O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant on August 31 in Jackson, Mississippi. Jackson, Mississippi, the state's capital, is pictured. The boil water advisory in Jackson, Mississippi, has been lifted for all those who rely on the water system, Gov. Tate Reeves said at a September 15 news conference.

 Brad Vest/Getty Images

The boil water advisory in Jackson, Mississippi, has been lifted for all those who rely on the water system, Gov. Tate Reeves said at a Thursday news conference.

"On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health began officially conducting tests of the water quality. They collected 120 samples for two consecutive days. We can now announce that we have restored clean water to the city of Jackson," Reeves said.

CNN's Theresa Waldrop contributed to this story.

