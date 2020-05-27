Boeing lays off nearly 7,000 workers

Boeing lays off nearly 7,000 workers. The Boeing logo is seen at its stand during the the 70th annual International Astronautical Congress in Washington, DC on October 22, 2019.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Boeing let go 6,770 workers Wednesday, part of a reduction of 16,000 jobs it plans to implement in response to reduced demand for air travel during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boeing and rival Airbus have encountered widespread delays and cancellations in existing orders for planes as most of the planes around the globe have been grounded due to the sharp drop in air travel. Boeing disclosed the 16,000-job reduction target last month, as it cut production schedules. It has already offered buyouts to generate as many voluntary departures from the company as possible.

"We have come to the unfortunate moment of having to start involuntary layoffs," CEO Dave Calhoun said in a message to employees Wednesday. "I wish there was some other way."

