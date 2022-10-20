Body of missing Princeton University student has been found

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen around 3 a.m. Friday, October 14.

 Princeton University

The body of missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie was found on campus Thursday, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.

Her body was found at about 1 p.m. on the facilities grounds, behind tennis courts, according to a statement from Mercer County prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Kenneth Strother Jr., the school's assistance vice president for public safety.

